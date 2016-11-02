‘Breakfast with the Mayor’ comes 3 times in November

Three Coast mayors will speak about progress in their cities during Breakfast with the Mayor this month.
Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich will talk to chamber members at 8 a.m. on Nov. 10 at Merit Health Center, 150 Reynoir St.
Pass Christian Mayor Chipper McDermott will have his say Nov. 15 at the yacht club, 120 Market St., Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8 a.m. Admission is $15, which includes breakfast.
In what is being billed as a “Farewell Breakfast with Mayor Skellie,” Long Beach Mayor Billy Skellie, who isn’t seeking re-election next year, will speak Nov. 16 at the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park campus, 730 Beach Blvd.
Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8 a.m. The $15 admission includes breakfast.
