Sink your teeth into National Sandwich Day

Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day and sandwich shops across the country will be celebrating Thursday.
Lenny’s Subs has two stores in Jackson County and has a special offer at there, as well as at all Lenny’s stores in the Southeast.
The chain will offer a 25 percent discount all day at 2961 Bienville Blvd. in Ocean Springs and at 3603 Market St. in Pascagoula.
Lenny’s is best known for its Philly cheesesteaks. The 7 1/2-inch Philly cheesesteak is the top-seller, said owner Doug Wood, who has operated the store on U.S. 90 in Ocean Springs near the high school and hospital for 8 years.
His shop has ranked in the top 5 percent in the chain for customer service, “every year we've been open,” he said, and is always is in the top one-third of locations for sales.
Steven Brady, who operates the Lenny’s in Pascagoula with his brother, Chad, is an area developer for the chain and sees opportunity for growth in South Mississippi.
“We started the franchise,” he said.
The first one was in 1998 in Memphis and he now owns three Lenny’s in Mobile in addition to the one in Pascagoula.
Here are some other deals you can sink your teeth into. If there are other deals out there, use the email address below to let us know!
▪ Subway will off a buy one sub, get one of equal value. And Subway also will provide a free meal to a Feeding America food bank.
▪ McAlister’s Deli will offer six of its club sandwiches for $4.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
