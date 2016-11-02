Business

November 2, 2016 9:38 AM

Coast business leaders honored with One Coast Awards

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

Biloxi

One Coast Awards were handed out Wednesday morning to top Community Leaders and Top 10 Under 40.

The event at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino was presented by the chambers of the three Coast counties.

Winners are:

Community leaders

Raymunda Barnes, Pearl River Community College

Tania Bayne, Shanti Yoga & Counseling

Eric Brown, Trustmark National Bank

Christen Duhe, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Cindy Duvall, Mississippi Power

Jim McInvale, Ingalls Shipbuilding

Rob Santos, Ingalls Shipbuilding

Top 10 under 40

Brad Cates, Mississippi Power

Ryan Goldin, Florence Gardens

Kenneth Jones II, Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate

Blaine LaFontaine, Thomas Pump & Machinery

Jenny Levens, Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce

Haley Martin, The Payne Group

Jakavious Pickett, Praise Temple of Biloxi

Robert Ridgeway, Yates Construction

Chris Vignes, City of Gulfport

Katie Widdows, Hancock Bank

Cynthia Dobbs-Sutton, Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce

Claudette Walker, Stennis Space Center

Nikki Moon, Bay Town Inn

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Stay Puft marshmallow man hanging out in airport

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos