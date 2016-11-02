Coast business leaders honored with One Coast Awards

One Coast Awards were handed out Wednesday morning to top Community Leaders and Top 10 Under 40.
The event at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino was presented by the chambers of the three Coast counties.
Winners are:
Community leaders
Raymunda Barnes, Pearl River Community College
Tania Bayne, Shanti Yoga & Counseling
Eric Brown, Trustmark National Bank
Christen Duhe, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
Cindy Duvall, Mississippi Power
Jim McInvale, Ingalls Shipbuilding
Rob Santos, Ingalls Shipbuilding
Top 10 under 40
Brad Cates, Mississippi Power
Ryan Goldin, Florence Gardens
Kenneth Jones II, Coldwell Banker Alfonso Real Estate
Blaine LaFontaine, Thomas Pump & Machinery
Jenny Levens, Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce
Haley Martin, The Payne Group
Jakavious Pickett, Praise Temple of Biloxi
Robert Ridgeway, Yates Construction
Chris Vignes, City of Gulfport
Katie Widdows, Hancock Bank
Cynthia Dobbs-Sutton, Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce
Claudette Walker, Stennis Space Center
Nikki Moon, Bay Town Inn
