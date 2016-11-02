Allergan misses Street 3Q forecasts

Allergan PLC (AGN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $15.22 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $38.58. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $3.32 per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.57 per share.
The Botox maker posted revenue of $3.62 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 billion.
Allergan expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.30 to $13.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.45 billion to $14.65 billion.
Allergan shares have decreased 33 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 3 percent. The stock has decreased 34 percent in the last 12 months.
