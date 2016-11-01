Postal Service deadlines for the holiday-shopping procrastinator

Because the big-box stores have hauled out their Christmas wares, because Halloween is over, because some people — not us, but some people — are good at planning ahead, we offer you holiday mailing and shipping deadlines from the U.S. Postal Service.
The deadlines hit media in-boxes Tuesday. And not a moment too soon, if you want to avoid the crowds.
Postmaster Shane Hodges in Long Beach says he hasn’t seen any holiday packages come through yet, but he knows they’re on the way. By the day after Thanksgiving, he says, business will triple.
The Larkin Smith Post Office on U.S. 49 in Gulfport’s Orange Grove community will be by far the busiest on the Coast, followed by the Ocean Springs Post Office on U.S. 90. Take heart, though. Both are equipped with kiosks where you can buy stamps, and even weigh and mail packages if you have a credit, debit or EBT card.
Now, about those holiday mailing deadlines. If you want timely delivery, here’s when you will need to mail those packages:
▪ Dec. 15: Non-urgent and oversized packages
▪ Dec. 20: First-class mail
▪ Dec. 21: Priority mail
▪ Dec. 23: Priority mail express
The Postal Services has a plethora of details for packages being shipped to members of the military or diplomatic service. Check here for details.
