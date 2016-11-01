Business

November 1, 2016 12:55 PM

Here's this year's Christmas mail and shipping deadlines

The U.S. Postal Service has announced the 2016 holiday mailing and shipping deadlines.

To ensure delivery of cards, letters and packages within the United States by Dec. 25:

▪ Dec. 15: USPS Retail Ground for less-than-urgent deliveries and oversized packages

▪ Dec. 20: First-Class Mail for standard-sized envelopes and small packages up to 13 ounces with delivery in 3 business days or less

▪ Dec. 21: Priority Mail service in 1, 2 or 3 business days

▪ Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express. Guaranteed overnight delivery to most locations

The Postal Service website lists additional deadlines for international shipping and mailing to military members.

