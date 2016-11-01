Ingalls awarded $9.6 million contract

Huntington Ingalls Inc. in Pascagoula is being awarded a $9,635,835 contract for the USS John Finn (DDG113).
The cost-plus-award-fee order against previously awarded basic ordering agreement is to provide program management, advanced planning, engineering, design, material procurement/kitting, liaison, scheduling and participation in planning conferences and design reviews in support of the post shakedown availability for the John Finn.
This PSA support shall begin before the date the shipyard is required to provide final drawings and related data for construction of the individual ship to the Navy. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, (75 percent) and San Diego, Calif. (25 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2018.
Fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding of $5,776,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments