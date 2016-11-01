Late rain help salvage grain yields after dry, hot summer

Farmers and agriculture experts say late summer rain appears to have largely salvaged grain corn and soybean crops after a hot, dry summer that created drought conditions in much of northern Ohio.
While the rain helped avert disaster, farmers across the state are dealing with low commodity prices caused by record-setting harvests in other Midwest states.
A specialist with the Ohio State University Extension in northeast Ohio's Wayne County says drought conditions and low commodity prices have been a "double whammy" for some farmers.
Agriculture and food processing is Ohio's largest industry, contributing $105 billion to the state's economy each year and is responsible for employing 1 in 7 workers.
