November 1, 2016 12:08 AM

Late rain help salvage grain yields after dry, hot summer

By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press
CLEVELAND

Farmers and agriculture experts say late summer rain appears to have largely salvaged grain corn and soybean crops after a hot, dry summer that created drought conditions in much of northern Ohio.

While the rain helped avert disaster, farmers across the state are dealing with low commodity prices caused by record-setting harvests in other Midwest states.

A specialist with the Ohio State University Extension in northeast Ohio's Wayne County says drought conditions and low commodity prices have been a "double whammy" for some farmers.

Agriculture and food processing is Ohio's largest industry, contributing $105 billion to the state's economy each year and is responsible for employing 1 in 7 workers.

