No more cheap gas in New Jersey as gas tax hike takes effect

The days of cheap gas in New Jersey are over.
A 23-cents-per-gallon increase in the state's gas tax took effect Tuesday.
New Jersey previously had the nation's second-lowest gas tax. But the boost has catapulted it to the sixth-highest.
The increase came about after the state ran out of money to pay for transportation projects.
Republican Gov. Chris Christie and the state's Democratic-led Legislature eventually agreed to raise the gas tax from 14.5 cents per gallon to 37.5 cents, marking the first increase since 1988.
New Jersey drivers aren't the only ones affected.
Motorists in neighboring states have long crossed the borders to fill up at the cheaper rates. And the ride-hailing company Uber says it will raise fares by 2 cents per mile to help drivers pay for gas.
Comments