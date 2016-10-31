Will Pop Brothers make a deal with the ‘Billion Dollar Buyer?’

The billion dollar question in South Mississippi is whether Pop Brothers will win a contract with Tilman Fertitta to supply popsicles to his casinos and restaurants, and that will be answered in the upcoming season of Billion Dollar Buyer that premiers Nov. 22.
Billion Dollar Buyer airs on CNBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m.
This is the second season for the show filmed twice this year in South Mississippi at Fertitta’s Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi. He also arrived at Pop Brothers in Gulfport on a sweltering day and sampled icy gourmet popsicles.
Fertitta travels the country looking for innovative products and gives entrepreneurs the sale of a lifetime, supplying some of his 500 properties and more than 50 restaurant, hotel and entertainment brands such as Bubba Grimp Shrimp Co., Morton’s The Steakhouse, Saltgrass Steak House and his five Golden Nugget casinos.
He spends $2 billion buying for these properties, and while the owners of Pop Brothers are hush on whether they landed a contract, they are expanding their business to Bay St. Louis and Ocean Springs.
The dates are yet to be announced for the episode featuring Pop Brothers and Kismet Cosmetics out of Covington, La., which also was filmed at Golden Nugget in Biloxi.
During each hour-long episode Fertitta meets with the owners of two small businesses. He told the Sun Herald that within just a few minutes he can determine their strengths and weaknesses. He decides whether their products are a fit with Landry’s and whether or not to offer them a contract.
The businesses that will be featured this year are:
44 Farms, Cameron, Tex.
All American Design Center, Las Vegas, Nev.
Brad & Martin, Houston, Tex.
DamnDog, New Orleans, La.
Designer Drains, Montclair, Cal.
Desert Creek Honey, Blue Ridge, Tex.
Dutch Spirits, Pine Plains, N.Y.
Evolving Kneads Bakery, Los Angeles, Cal.
Face Chairs, Naples, Fla. & Los Angeles, Cal.
Garcia Art Glass, San Antonio, Tex.
Jed MalitzV2, New Orleans, La.
Kelvin Slush, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Kismet Cosmetics, Covington, La.
Lazyjack Press, New York, N.Y.
Little Waisted, Laguna Hills, Cal.
Merrick Seafood, Cape Coral, Fla.
Nicolita, Santa Ana, Cal.
Pop Brothers, Gulfport, Miss.
Real Antique Wood, Irvington, NJ
Santa Barbara Mariculture Co., Santa Barbara, Cal.
SeatNinja, Folsom, Cal.
Sleek To Chic Interiors, Bedford, Tex.
Smart LED Concepts, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Wizard Creations, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
