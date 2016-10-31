Some Oreos recalled because of allergy risk

Parents hoping to pass out Oreos as Halloween treats may want to check their packages first tonight — some batches of Oreos may prove to be an unwelcome surprise.
Mondelez International, which manufactures the popular cookie, announced a recall for two varieties of Oreos Friday after facilities failed to include milk on the ingredients list, Reuters reported. The cookies are made with equipment that “processes milk,” meaning they may contain quantities of the possible allergen.
The recall affects certain packages of Oreo Fudge Cremes in the Original and Mint flavors, which were sold nationwide and in the U.S. territories Puerto Rico, St. Croix and St. Thomas, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA conducted an analysis that revealed the potential problem, Mondelez said in a statement.
The company did not disclose how many packages are being recalled, and warned consumers to throw away the cookies instead of eating them. One consumer has reported an allergic reaction, according to MarketWatch.
