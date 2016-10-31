Talks continue as midnight transit strike deadline looms

With a strike deadline nearing, negotiations continued late Monday between the city's main transit agency and a union representing about 4,700 workers amid fears a prolonged walkout could keep some residents from the polls on Election Day.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said it hoped union negotiators would remain at the bargaining table past the midnight Monday deadline if necessary and, if so, workers would remain on the job.
SEPTA spokeswoman Carla Showell-Lee said that while talks were progressing, "there are still many unresolved issues."
"We have a few hours left, and the bottom line is both sides are communicating, and whenever you're talking, that's a good step in the right direction," she said.
At the same time, SEPTA encouraged transit riders to prepare for a possible major disruption of service Tuesday.
The union said late Monday that talks were "still going, but slow." Union officials have previously said the two sides are divided by pension and health care issues but also have highlighted noneconomic issues such as schedules, break time and driver fatigue.
The strike would affect Philadelphia bus, trolley and subway lines, but not commuter rail lines and not service in areas outside the city. The city system's daily weekday ridership is about 900,000 trips, and nearly 60,000 public, private and charter school students use it to get to and from school.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney and other elected officials were pushing SEPTA to "get a deal done," Showell-Lee said.
Democratic City Council President Darrell Clarke said voters could be disenfranchised if their Nov. 8 commutes are lengthened by a strike.
"I cannot stress enough how critical this coming election is to Pennsylvania and the entire country," he said in a statement. "It is so important that every Pennsylvanian who intends to vote is able to exercise this sacred right. I am most concerned for voters who do not have flexible work rules and already have a limited window of opportunity to get to the polls on Election Day."
Pennsylvania, a battleground state, has tighter absentee ballot rules than many other states and no early voting. It has seen almost non-stop campaigning in recent weeks by presidential candidates and their surrogates.
Businesses, hospitals and schools in the city were nailing down their strike contingency plans Monday. The University of Pennsylvania said it would partner with Drexel University, Penn Health System and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to provide complimentary transit services to all employees.
SEPTA urged businesses to let employees work from home if possible or avoid having workers commute during peak times.
Officials for Catholic and public schools said operations would proceed as normal.
The School District of Philadelphia announced Monday that students who use SEPTA and are unable to attend school due to lack of transportation will get excused absences. Students who arrive late due to the strike will not be marked tardy.
In 2014, union members ratified a two-year contract that averted a threatened walkout. In 2009, a strike by SEPTA workers lasted six days.
