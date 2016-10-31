Contractors balance Matthew repairs with workers' needs

Northeast Florida contractors say they're trying to balance hurricane cleanup work with the needs of employees whose homes also were damaged.
The St. Augustine Record reports (http://bit.ly/2eoEHEx ) that according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, more than half the flood insurance claims in Florida related to Hurricane Matthew have come from St. Johns County.
Bill Lanni of Lanni Construction says he's getting eight to 10 calls a day from new customers needing storm repairs. But Lanni says the county's workforce remains crippled because the workers' own homes were impacted.
AD Davis Construction President Mike Davis says the demand for hurricane-related work is so high that out-of-town contractors are needed to keep up.
The county's chief building official, Howard White, says his inspectors are "pretty much overwhelmed" by storm damage projects amid a housing construction boom.
Comments