Hearing set on potential settlement in chem leak suit

A federal judge is expected to hear details of a potential tentative settlement between a water company and plaintiffs who sued over the company's handling of a 2014 chemical leak in southern West Virginia.
A hearing is set Monday in federal court in Charleston.
Anthony Majestro, who represents plaintiffs in a separate group of state court cases also being settled, had said lawyers for all sides on Friday gave Judge John Copenhaver Jr. the outline of the terms of a potential settlement.
Lawyers for residents and businesses alleged West Virginia American Water did not adequately prepare for or respond to the spill that tainted the tap water of residents in nine counties for days.
Chemical maker Eastman Chemical and plaintiffs' lawyers reached a proposed settlement Thursday for undisclosed terms.
