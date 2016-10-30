Patio 44 isn’t the only thing coming to Biloxi soon

More restaurants, more hotels and new places to shop are on the way to Biloxi.
The new Hyatt Place and Big Play Entertainment Center opened just in time for Cruisin’ The Coast, and jump-started what will be a series of ribbon-cuttings well into next year.
One of the most anticipated openings is Patio 44 on Main Street, which makes its debut Nov. 14. Like the Patio 44 in Hattiesburg, it will have the option of courtyard and patio seating. Owner Ron Savell said there is more indoor seating in Biloxi, with a private dining room/banquet space that seats 125 and total seating for 400.
Frank Maisano, owner of the former Maisano’s restaurant in Ocean Springs, was hired as general manager/chef. He is helping develop the fall/winter menu that will have more soups, red beans and rice and hearty fare, along with the steaks and fresh seafood for which Patio 44 is known.
Savell said the wine selection in Biloxi is even more vast than in Hattiesburg, with about 3,000 bottles under roof.
“Bourbon and scotch are our specialties,” he said. “We’re going to have a very impressive selection,” which will be used in the handcrafted drinks.
Also in East Biloxi, a new Blind Tiger restaurant is going up on The Great Lawn at Harrah’s Gulf Coast. In West Biloxi, Woody’s Roadside restaurant could be just as popular when it opens on the Biloxi Strip as the original is in Ocean Springs.
In North Biloxi, the extension of the Elzey Place road beyond the new Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market is about to begin and eventually will provide direct access to Santa Maria del Mar apartments, Medical Drive and the new hospital when it is built.
“This is really going to open this area for development when this road comes in,” Community Development Director Jerry Creel said when Larry Rumsey brought his plans to the city’s Development Review Committee.
Citizens Bank is under construction at the entrance to the road, and the extension will allow the developer to add lots for retail or medical offices. A sidewalk and crosswalk along the road are planned.
Also coming to Biloxi:
Retail
City Gear store at Edgewater Mall
Tuesday Morning, Hibbett Sports and T-Mobile at Edgewater Village
Sunbelt Lighting, Cedar Lake Road
Hotels
Watermark Hotel on Beach Boulevard, a $14 million, 154-suite hotel at the former Santa Maria del Mar
Hilton Garden Inn & Suites at 648 Beach Blvd., a 100-unit hotel. Creel said the four large Live oak trees along the south and east of the property will remain.
LaQuinta Inn and Suites, 950 Beach Blvd.
Restaurants
Dunkin’ Donuts at the northwest corner of Cedar Lake Road and Popp’s Ferry
Waffle House at 618 Beach Boulevard, just west of the former Church of the Redeemer property. The developers say they won’t cut down the property’s old oak trees.
In Woolmarket
Woolmarket Pharmacy on Shriners Boulevard
Subway at 8195 Woolmarket Road
Dollar General Store on Old Highway 67
A proposed 1,200-unit market-rate apartment complex on 70 acres at Woolmarket Road. “Right in the middle of it they have this gorgeous lake,” said Mike Boudreaux of GCID, which is developing the property, possibly with a mix of townhouses, apartments and condominiums.
Other
Beach View Villas, 2508 Beach Blvd., a 124-unit apartment complex with four buildings, underground utilities and space for a hotel along U.S. 90.
Gulf Beach RV Park under construction on U.S. 90 in West Biloxi
Warehouse for Southern Supply Co. at 326 Howard Ave.
Marshall Funeral Home, Veterans Avenue
