Newell Rubbermaid beats 3Q profit forecasts

Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $186.5 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 78 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.
The consumer products company posted revenue of $3.95 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.05 billion.
Newell Rubbermaid expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $2.90 per share.
Newell Rubbermaid shares have climbed 14 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 4 percent. The stock has increased 16 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWL
