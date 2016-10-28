Baton Rouge River Center gets new name

The Baton Rouge River Center is getting a new name.
City-parish officials confirmed at a Metro Council meeting this week that they're giving the naming rights to Raising Cane's.
The council voted to allow the city-parish to sign the license and naming rights agreement with the homegrown chicken finger franchise.
The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2e1mq1Z ) the deal is for 10 years, and Raising Cane's will pay the city-parish more than $3.87 million for the sponsorship over the next decade. Their first payments will be for $370,000 annually between 2016 and 2019 before increasing for inflation.
Metro Council members squabbled over how best to use that money, despite Chief Administrative Officer William Daniel saying the money would go into the River Center fund and be used mostly for its needs and maintenance.
Comments