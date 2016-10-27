Nevada casino revenue up 4 percent in September

Nevada casino winnings were up 3.6 percent last month after Las Vegas Strip revenues posted a healthy gain over last year, state officials said on Thursday.
The state's casinos won nearly $949 million in September, a bit shy of the psychologically important $1 billion mark the state hit in July, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
It's the third time in the last four months that there's been an increase in statewide gambling winnings, which are up 1 percent in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period last year.
Only two of the state's gambling regions are down so far this year compared to last — the heavyweight Las Vegas Strip, which is down 0.3 percent, and northern Nevada's Carson Valley, which is down 1.3 percent.
Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip was up 7.5 percent in September after clocking in at $543 million. Downtown Las Vegas winnings notched up 3.7 percent to $49 million.
Reno casino revenue grew 1.7 percent to $54 million, while South Lake Tahoe revenue rose 2.3 percent to $22 million in September.
Games and tables in Nevada casinos brought in $363 million last month, which was up 5.5 percent or $19 million year-over-year. The high roller game of baccarat brought in $93 million last month, which was down 7.8 percent compared with the same month a year ago.
Slot machines brought in $586 million in September, which was up 2.4 percent or $13.5 million. Bettors put $8.9 billion into the machines last month.
Football season helped boost sports books. While betting volumes were down, sports pools brought in $41 million last month for a gain of 15.2 percent.
It was Nevada's fourth most-lucrative month for football winnings on record.
The state collected $63 million in tax money based off the September winnings, which is up 9 percent from the same time last year.
