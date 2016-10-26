ACLU files new complaint after hospital denies sterilization

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed new a complaint against a Flint-area Catholic hospital that didn't allow a doctor to perform sterilization surgery on a woman who had brain tumors.
The Detroit News reports (http://detne.ws/2eQnGmh ) Tuesday's complaint was with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights.
It says Genesys hospital in Grand Blanc didn't allow Jessica Mann's doctor last year to give her a tubal ligation. She wanted to prevent future pregnancies due to health risks and said she had to find a new doctor and hospital before giving birth.
The ACLU earlier tried to get Genesys to allow the surgery.
Genesys is a part of Ascension Health, which says that as a Catholic health system it follows the church's "ethical and religious directives."
