Cousins Properties sells landmark Atlanta tower

A downtown Atlanta office tower has been sold to a new owner.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2dJu5yS) a joint venture of Miami-based Banyan Street Capital and investment funds under management of Oaktree Capital Management said Tuesday they have acquired the 50-story 191 Peachtree Tower from Cousins Properties.
The tower is one of the best known in Atlanta's skyline. The building is currently home to such corporate tenants as Deloitte, the Integral Group, Cooper Carry, the Woodruff Foundation and The Commerce Club.
Cousins President and CEO Larry Gellerstedt said the tower sold for $268 million.
