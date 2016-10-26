Stay issued in Aberdeen solar lawsuit

A civil case over a planned solar plant to be built on the north end of Aberdeen has been postponed.
Circuit Court Judge Jim Pounds stayed the case for 30 days to give National Energy Partners time to secure new attorneys.
NEP sued the city for breach of contract in April. A hearing was scheduled Monday but NEP's three attorneys withdrew as counsel on Friday.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2fdc94I ) the city and NEP signed an agreement in December 2012 where NEP would build a solar power system and sell electricity to the city over a 25-year period. In September 2014, NEP was assigned the rights for the project. When little progress was made over the next 12 months, the city and then-mayor Cecil Belle canceled the contract.
Comments