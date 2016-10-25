Rovira Real Estate will open new office in Biloxi

As one of the only Hispanic brokers on the Coast, Rovira Real Estate has thrived and is set to a new office in Biloxi on Thursday.
At 2 p.m., Rovira Real Estate plans to give away smoke alarms to 40 Biloxi homes as part of the opening event. The new office is at 2468 Pass Road.
Owner Lazaro Rovira is a certified credit counselor and has expertise to help first-time homeowners enter the market. He opened his first office in Pascagoula in 2014 and next year plans to open one at 801 U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis.
He said the office helps about 15 Hispanic buyers get into a new home each month.
Sun Herald
Comments