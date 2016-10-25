Guess why this retailer’s saying goodbye to downtown Gulfport

Islander Outfitters, an apparel and sports gear retailer, has moved on out of downtown Gulfport after only eight months.
“A better location became available and it was really too good for us to pass up,” general manager Trish Goins told the Sun Herald. She said foot traffic was slow just a block west of U.S. 49 on 14th Street.
She believes business will pick up if the city moves forward with plans for the Mississippi Aquarium on downtown property near the waterfront and when The Vogue, a boutique hotel, opens around the corner.
“I'm sure that's going to be an A-spot,” Goins said. She said Islander is moving to the base exchange at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.
The grand opening is Saturday, with buy-one-get-one 50 percent off on clothes and shoes. There’s also a 10 percent military discount at both Islander locations.
Islander carries popular brands such as Vans, Billabong, O’Neill, RVCA, Yeti and Vineyard Vines.
Owner Frankie Adam opened the original shop in 2014 on Government Street in Ocean Springs, where business is thriving. He wanted to cater to the Coast lifestyle with the kind of clothes and gear he was always trying to find.
He scouted South Mississippi for some time before choosing his second location in Gulfport, he told the Sun Herald before opening.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
