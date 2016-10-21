Your UberXL is arriving now

Need a bigger ride?
UberXL has launched in Mississippi, including the Coast, Hattiesburg, Oxford and Jackson.
It is the lower-cost and high-capacity vehicle option within the popular web-based ride-hailing service that operates in 70 countries and hundreds of areas in North America.
The vehicles — think Kia Sedonas, Toyota Siennas and Ford Explorers — will have room for up to six people.
The option to toggle between UberX, which has been on the Coast since July and generally uses cars that fit up to four people, and UberXL is at the bottom of the screen when you open the Uber app.
According to the company, it will cost about $11.55 to get from Ocean Springs to the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi using UberXL, $19.91 to get from Keesler Air Force in Biloxi to the Golden Nugget and $22.14 from the Gulfport Harbor to the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.
Fares split among passengers are available in UberXL.
