Nonstop flight to London coming to New Orleans

British Airways will launch nonstop flights between London and New Orleans next spring
Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans officials announced the service Thursday.
The airline will provide year-round service to London’s Heathrow Airport starting March 27.
The 10-hour flight will leave London at 3:40 p.m. and arrive in New Orleans at 7:40 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Departing flights will leave Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport at 9:10 p.m. and arrive in London at noon the next day.
Passengers will travel on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which holds 214 passengers: 154 in economy class, 25 in premium economy and 35 in business.
New Orleans hasn’t had a nonstop flight to Europe since 1982.
