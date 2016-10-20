After seven years, Love’s returns to Gulfport

Love’s Travel Stop has 35 full-time positions filled at its second Coast location, which opened Thursday morning north of Interstate 10 at the County Farm Road exit.
The travel store also has five part-time employees. A McDonald’s at the travel stop has hired six full-time workers and 49 part-time employees.
Love’s closed its Canal Road location seven years ago because the Mississippi Department of Transportation bought the property for a port connector road that has yet to be built.
Company founder Tom Love said in a news release that Love’s has been working to return to Gulfport. The new location is less than three miles from the original Love’s. The store and gas station caters to truck drivers and travelers, offering showers, parking for big rigs, electronics, a tire center, coffee and Chester’s Chicken.
To celebrate its return, the news release said, Love’s donated $3,000 to West Harrison High School. Love’s also has a store at Biloxi’s Cedar Lake exit.
