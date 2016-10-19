What’s on the plate for Social Supper at Shuckers stadium?

MGM Park is trading baseball for fine cuisine on Oct. 27 when Coast business people will gather for pop-up, social supper.
The Magnolia Business Alliance has been hosting its quarterly pop-up dinners in Hancock County. But this time, the fifth dining experience is coming to Harrison County and the home of the Biloxi Shuckers, said Natalie Guess, director of Enterprise for Innovative Geospatial Solutions, which is part of the alliance.
“We want you to enjoy an evening with people you may have never met in a place you have never eaten and beverages you may have never tried,” the Magnolia Business Alliance’s website states.
The alliance is based in Diamondhead.
“We were looking for unique venues to try and get into and we wanted to extend our reach outside (Hancock County) as well,” Guess said. “It’s hard for people in Biloxi and Ocean Springs to drive over here.”
Chef Milton Joachim of Soigne by Bacchus in Ocean Springs is providing the “supper” part. The menu showcases Mississippi seafood supported by Gulf Fresh Mississippi Seafood.
“We work with different chefs, and he was referred to me. I’ve heard nothing but good things about him,” Guess said.
Lazy Magnolia beer will accompany each course.
Joachim’s menu includes Gulf Oysters on the Half Shell with chili cucumber mignonette and wasabi tobiko, paired with Bramblin’ Man; Seared Yellowfin Tuna with fried peanuts, seaweed salad and pickled vegetables, paired with Fleur de Wheat; Seafood Stuffed Cannelloni with blue crab, shrimp and Parmigiana reggiano, paired with Gulf Porter, and Cinnamon Panna Cotta with full spice fruit compote, paired with Freeze Warning Winter Warmer.
In addition, Saint August Brew’s Nitro Cold Brew Coffee will be available with dessert.
Tickets for The Social Supper: An Edible Experience are $50 per person and are available through thesocialsupper.com or reserving tickets by calling 228-222-5922.
Tables will be on the stadium’s concourse for the convenience of both guests and servers, Guess said.
“We thought about having it on the field, but there will people with heels, which wouldn’t be good for the field,” she said.
The Social Supper raises grant money for Mississippi small businesses, Guess said. Previous beneficiaries include Annie Beck, owner of Beck’s Confections in Gulfport, who received the 2016 First Quarter Business Grant.
“It was to help her secure a manufacturing facility,” Guess said.
“For this one, we’re providing a $500 grant to the Women’s Success Conference, which happens to be the next day,” she said.
“Our goal is to reach 150 attendees, which would help us raise $7,500 in grant funds,” Guess added.
