Yuengling will keep flowing on the Coast

America’s Oldest Brewery has tapped the oldest distributor in Mississippi to provide Yuengling brands in South Mississippi.
D.G. Yuengling & Son, established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, entered the Coast market earlier this year.
F.E.B. Distributing Co., based in Gulfport, started in 1934 as the first licensed beer distributor in the state after the repeal of Prohibition.
The two companies announced Tuesday they reached an agreement for F.E.B. to be the exclusive distributor of the Yuengling brands on the Coast. That followed the Monday announcement of the sale of Rex Distributing, which was the Coast distributor for Yuengling.
F.E.B. distributes in Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George and Pearl River counties. The agreement with Yuengling takes effect immediately.
“Yuengling is one of the premier brands in the country, and growing in popularity in our region,” said Frank Bertucci, F.E.B. Distributing president and a third-generation owner. “Yuengling is only brewed in two locations, and management has a passion about the product. When your name is on the label, you care.”
Yuengling breweries are in Pottsville and Tampa and the company is operated by Dick Yuengling Jr., a fifth-generation owner. His four daughters also are involved in company management.
F.E.B. is now in its fourth generation, with Bertucci and his brother, Paul Bertucci, executive vice president, in charge of company management. Frank Bertucci’s sons, Jeff and Ryland, and nephew Matthew Hessell are also involved in daily operations.
“Our mission now is to make sure that Coast residents can continue to find the Yuengling family of brands at retail outlets, restaurants and bars along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and raise a glass to one of America’s great success stories,” Bertucci said.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
