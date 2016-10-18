Edgewater Mall will be closed Thanksgiving day

Edgewater Mall is joining a growing list of shopping centers that will not be open Thanksgiving.
“Edgewater Mall believes the most sacred thing about the Thanksgiving holiday is time spent with family and friends,” management said in a press release. “We have decided to remain closed Thanksgiving Day to allow our over 1,000 employees the opportunity to spend time with those they love most.”
The announcement said the mall and stores will open on Black Friday between 6 and 9 a.m.
Manager Terry Mall said Belk, JC Penney and Sears department stores can open on Thanksgiving if they choose to do so. Dillard’s stores, including the one at Edgewater Mall, traditionally don’t open until Black Friday.
Macy’s stores will be opening at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, the earliest yet confirmed by BFads.net and other Black Friday websites. Kohl’s will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Most other large department stores have not yet announced their Thanksgiving hours.
