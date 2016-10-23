Personnel File | Oct. 23, 2016

Huntington Ingalls Industries honored employees with Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula for achievements in science, technology, engineering and math during the annual Women of Color STEM Conference.
Gwen Wilkerson, material requisitioning director, received the Technology All Star Award, which recognizes accomplished women of color from mid-level to advanced stages of their careers who have demonstrated excellence.
Young women who are helping shape future technology received the Technology Rising Star Award, including: Ambre Cauley, project manager; Ladrena Ford, financial analyst; Jimmie Gerrish, material handling supervisor; Travia Holder, software development analyst; Leah Kimble, procurement planning representative; Kristal Mayfield, material planner; Molly McLellan, industrial engineer; Donna Melton, production planning manager; Alexis Moore, financial analyst; Shinaca Reed, hull foreman; Damayra Rosado-Amaro, project manager; and Brenda Straight, administration generalist.
Cynthia Joachim, Biloxi realtor and instructor of Mississippi license, contract and agency law for the Mississippi Realtor Institute, received the 2016 Mississippi Realtor Institute Instructor of the Year Award, an honor for the instructor who receives the highest student scores on an annual basis.
Dr. Marc Hopkins, gastroenterologist, joined Merit Health Medical Group, 147 Reynoir St., Biloxi. Hopkins earned his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pa., completed his residency and training at Portsmouth Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, Va., and completed his fellowship at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.
