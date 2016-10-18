Philip Morris tops 3Q profit forecasts

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.94 billion.
The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.
The seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands posted revenue of $6.98 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.05 billion.
Philip Morris expects full-year earnings to be $4.53 to $4.58 per share.
Philip Morris shares have increased nearly 9 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 4 percent. The stock has increased 11 percent in the last 12 months.
