The Coast has a new ‘Bud man’

Mitchell Distributing of Meridian has purchased Rex Distributing, the Anheuser Busch distributor in South Mississippi.
Mitchell’s, which is headquartered in Meridian, announced the purchase of Rex Distributing on Interplex Parkway in Gulfport on Monday.
Mitchell Distributing has been in business for 70 years. In addition to Anheuser Busch, the company sells Modello, Mike’s Hard Lemonade and local and regional craft beers. This is their third expansion since April 2014, when the company expanded to Baltimore. Last year Mitchell purchased Delta Distributed in Greenwood. The company also has operations in Shannon and Leland.
Rex distributes to Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties, along with the cities of Picayune, Poplarville and Lucedale. This addition will bring Mitchell Distributing’s counties served in Mississippi to 37.
In addition to distributing Anheuser-Busch and craft brands, Rex provides non-alcoholic products, wine, energy drinks and water, and in January became one of the first distributors in Mississippi to sell Yuengling beer.
Mitchell now has 550 employees in Mississippi and Maryland and President Adam Mitchell said said the acquisition is an opportunity to provide more opportunities for the companies, employees and retailers.
