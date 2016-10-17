Passenger and freight rail to be discussed at public forums

The Vermont Transportation Board is holding public forums around the state on passenger and freight rail.
Topics to be discussed include living with railroads as neighbors; expanding passenger rail between Rutland and Burlington; expanding passenger rail from Vermont to Montreal; and starting commuter rail service linking Brattleboro to areas of Massachusetts.
The acting board chair says Vermont is poised to significantly expand passenger rail while seeking growth opportunities for the movement and offloading of freight.
The first meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Bixby Library in Vergennes (ver-JEHNZ') and at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Gateway Center in Newport. Other meetings are planned in Rutland, Brattleboro, St. Albans, Burlington and White River Junction in the coming weeks.
A schedule can be found online at tboard.vermont.gov.
