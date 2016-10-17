Relax! It’s a spa, plus a bed-and-breakfast

Teresa Hare enjoys walking every day. That routine led her and her husband to expand their business in a way they hadn’t anticipated.
“I walk every day, and I would see this building that had been empty for about three years. I talked with the owner,” said Hare, who, along with husband Dale, owns Kelinci Spa in Long Beach.
The building had been a bed-and-breakfast, and the owner had hoped it would continue to operate as one.
The Hares had wanted to expand their business space but hadn’t thought about a bed-and-breakfast. The idea, though, was appealing.
The Hares are now in the building at 305 Church Ave., and Kelinci now offers four bed-and-breakfast rooms in addition to a full roster of day-spa services.
The Hares moved from the nearby 2,700-square-foot two-story building their 4-year-old business had been in to the new property, which has 6,000 square feet.
Kelinci Spa and Bed & Breakfast has been open about two weeks and has 16 employees.
“We believe we’re the only such business on the Coast, a day spa and bed-and-breakfast,” Teresa Hare said.
The lobby includes the welcome desk as well as tables and chairs for breakfast and a shop. There are separate men’s and women’s locker rooms and a co-ed dry sauna.
The atrium upstairs hosts yoga classes and “group get-togethers,” Hare said.
Down the hall, Kelinci offers two relaxation areas, a hair salon, a facial room, massage rooms for individuals or couples and a manicure/pedicure room. Pedicure clients can relax in zero-gravity chairs.
“It reclines all the way back, which takes pressure off your back,” Hare said, demonstrating one of the chairs.
Massage prices range from $80 to $170 for 50 minutes and $110 to $230 for 80 minutes. Facials range from $50 (for the 25-minute On the Go) to $110. Pedis range from $30 (On the Go) to $55, and manicures are $25 to $55.
The hotel-style bed-and-breakfast rooms can be closed off from the main business and the spa area.
Guest rooms have names such as Magnolia, Dogwood, Wisteria and Live Oak, and spa-area rooms are named for flowers.
Each guest room has a microwave and a mini-fridge; three of the rooms have queen beds, which are available for $110 per night, and one has a king bed, at $120 per night.
B&B guests can receive a discount on spa services, Hare said.
“For breakfast, we try to be healthy,” she said.
Shirred eggs, fresh fruit, yogurt, oatmeal and bagels are among the offerings.
Kelinci’s hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, with Thursday Ladies Night from 5 to 8.
The phone number is 228-284-1675.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
