Free health screenings to be offered at every Wal-Mart

Every Wal-Mart store in Mississippi will take part in Wal-Mart Wellness Day on Saturday.
The retail chain will offer free health screenings from noon to 4 p.m. at 4,600 stores across the country. The event will provide free blood glucose and blood pressure testing, vision screenings (where available), product samples and information on health insurance options. Licensed pharmacists will provide immunizations in all Wal-Mart pharmacies in the U.S.
Representatives of companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Gojo, BD, Pfizer, US Nutrition, Bausch & Lomb, Clorox, Bayer, 3M, Kellogg’s, GSK, Tums, Chile Avocadoes, Dannon, Uncle Ben’s and Vega will be providing customers with free product samples.
Wal-Mart set five world records last year at “America’s Biggest Health Fair” on Wellness Day:
▪ 280,000 screenings were conducted for blood pressure, glucose and vision
▪ 52,000 immunizations were administered
▪ 2 million free samples of healthier foods were handed out
▪ 3,000 customers were advised to visit their health care professional based on their blood glucose screening
▪ 7,000 reports of high blood pressure were detected
More than 90 percent of Americans live within 10 miles of a Wal-Mart store.
