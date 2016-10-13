Delta beats 3Q profit forecasts

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.26 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.69. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.70 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.
The airline posted revenue of $10.48 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.59 billion.
Delta shares have declined 23 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen roughly 5 percent. The stock has declined 19 percent in the last 12 months.
-----
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAL at http://www.zacks.com/ap/DAL
