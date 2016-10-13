Business

October 13, 2016 4:34 AM

Thais waiting for word on king's health pray, offer flowers

The Associated Press
BANGKOK

Hundreds of tearful Thais continue to offer flowers and chant prayers for King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Bangkok hospital where the world's longest-reigning monarch is being treated for multiple health problems.

Thais wearing pink and yellow shirts in the king's honor have gathered outside Siriraj Hospital since Sunday, when the royal palace described his health as "unstable." The palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.

Saranya Chungsuvanich came to the hospital Thursday after hearing about the king's condition. She said she is praying for the king not to be in pain and to get better.

