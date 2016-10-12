Kemper generates electricity using ‘clean’ gas

Mississippi Power Co. on Wednesday announced it achieved another milestone at its Kemper County energy plant by generating the first electricity using ‘clean’ syngas produced from lignite.
This was accomplished with a combination of clean syngas and natural gas, the company said in a press release.
The next milestones are expected to be producing electricity with the project’s second gasifier and operating both combustion turbines using only syngas. That will be followed by integration of all the project’s systems leading to full commercial operation.
Mississippi Power said it expects the remainder of the project to be in service by Nov. 30.
“After decades of research and years of hard work at the site, we are thrilled that the Kemper County energy facility, the world’s most advanced coal plant, has generated electricity using syngas,” Southern Company Chairman Thomas Fanning said. “The technology at the heart of the first-of-its-kind facility provides a way forward for energy companies in the U.S. and around the world to cleanly generate electricity using an affordable and abundant resource.”
Generating electricity with syngas requires the integrated operation of the plant’s gas cleanup system and associated gasifier. The clean syngas is then sent to one of the plant’s combustion turbine electric generators, which have been operating on natural gas since 2014.
“The generation of electricity using syngas is just the latest example of our company’s commitment to deliver on our promise that Kemper will provide Mississippi Power customers with safe, reliable energy for decades to come,” Mississippi Power Chairman Anthony Wilson said. “Achieving this latest milestone means that we are implementing innovative 21st-century technology right here in Mississippi.”
