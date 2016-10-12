Do you know someone who deserves free pizza all year?

October is National Pizza Month and participating Domino’s stores in South Mississippi will give away one large one-topping pizza every month for a year to an individual or a group who is making a difference in the community.
“There are some amazing people who dedicate their time and energy to help make our community great,” said Glenn Mueller, local Domino’s franchise owner. “We want to show our appreciation and recognize these special residents.”
Customers can nominate any individual or group who reside in South Mississippi by emailing Marketing.Team@rpmpizza.com or by picking up a nomination form at a local store. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 31.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments