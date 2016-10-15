Personnel File | Oct. 16, 2016

Dr. Chris Duke, veterinarian and co-owner of Bienville Animal Medical Center in Ocean Springs, was elected to the American Heartworm Society’s board of directors for a three-year term during the American Heartworm Society Triennial Symposium in New Orleans. Duke has been practicing veterinary medicine for 33 years.
Danielle Emery was named director of operations for the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Biloxi. Emery earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi and her master’s degree in elementary education from William Carey University.
Memorial Hospital at Gulfport announced its Memorial Medical Staff officers: Dr. Charles Slonaker, chief; Dr. Walter Surowiec, vice-chief; and Dr. Clifton Leatherbury, secretary-treasurer. Slonaker earned his medical degree from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine; Surowiec earned his medical degree from the University of North Texas Health Science Center; and Leatherbury earned his medical degree from the University of South Alabama College of Medicine.
Singing River Health System’s board of trustees announced its officers for 2016-17: Jeffery Belk of Vancleave, president; Don Barron of Pascagoula, vice-president; and Steven Ates of Ocean Springs, secretary-treasurer. Larry Cosper of Ocean Springs; James Epting of Pascagoula; Bonnie Granger of Ocean Springs; Auwilda Mason Polk of Moss Point; Dr. Steven Demetropoulos, SRHS’s chief of staff; and Dr. John Weldon, SRHS’s chief of staff-elect.
Hollywood Casino recognized its employees for their outstanding service and performance: Kirsty Schmitt, marketing specialist, and Patti Kost, slot attendant, were named Cast Members of the Month. Each honoree received gifts and prizes.
