Get pampered at this scenic getaway in the heart of Gulfport

The blue cottage with white trim is off the beaten path, and putting the address into your GPS may send you “the back way” to the shop. But that’s all part of the charm of Polished Blowout & Beauty Bar.
Clients love the serenity of the salon, just a block off Cowan Road on College Street, said owner Becky Blacklidge. The 2,300-square-foot space that opened June 1 is surrounded by a white picket fence and has lush greenery. It’s home to huge oak trees with mossy limbs near the windows of the waiting area.
And the inside is just as beautiful. Hues of gray can be found in every room. The walls and ceilings are washed with light and dark grays. The custom built-in cabinets that house a variety of products create a sleek entryway into the salon area.
Blacklidge added gold and silver chandeliers throughout the building to give it an upscale touch. She said she wants guests to feel like they’ve escaped the hustle and bustle of the city even though one of the busiest roads in Gulfport is a block away.
“It’s so calming with the trees,” Blacklidge said. “They don’t feel like they’re in the city of Gulfport.”
People seem to be loving the lush serenity, shop manager Cicely Melvin said, because they’ve been busy.
“We’re booked out for homecoming — we are just slammed,” Melvin said. Girls are coming in every Saturday, getting blowouts or updos for their school’s dance. If they call too late, the receptionist take’s their information on a sticky note and calls them to let them know of any last-minute openings.
What people may not know about Polished, though, is that it’s more than a hair salon or a blowout bar, which is a trendy shop that specializes in blow outs, updos, styling, as well as other hair, skin and nail pampering offerings.
We cater to everyone so that everyone can feel pampered.
Becky Blacklidge, owner of Polished Blowout & Beauty Bar
Polished has a staff of cosmetologists and a salon that does full-service hair care. There’s a room dedicated to manicures and pedicures, and there are two private spaces for massages and facials. Polished also offers hair extensions, eyelash extensions and make-up consultations.
They also offer skincare products, professional hair care items, and vegan nail polish and make up. Blacklidge said people can come to Polished for a full day of pampering without having to go anywhere else.
In the wash room, Melvin said there is a sink that is wheelchair accessible, so handicapped clients can feel at home. Traditionally, she said, clients in wheelchairs have to be moved out of them for a wash. At Polished, she said, that step is eliminated, making it more comfortable for the client.
Blacklidge said she’s also about to offer facials and skin care products that are non-toxic and safe to use for people battling cancer. She takes pride in offering products that are organic, vegan and help the environment.
The salon is not just for women, either. Melvin said men can come in for haircuts and pampering. Military, police and fire personnel get 20 percent off salon services. New clients get 20 percent off their first service as well.
Blacklidge said her salon is successful because of her staff.
“We cater to everyone so that everyone can feel pampered,” Blacklidge said. “I put a lot of thought in having to a pick a group to make the team.”
Fundraiser for John Harrison Doucet
When: October 12-14
Where: Polished Blowout & Beauty Bar, 1308 College Street, Gulfport
Polished is donating 50 percent of all sales, including gift cards, to the family of John Harrison Doucet. Call 206-5465 to make an appointment
Information received from Becky Blacklidge, owner of Polished Blow Out & Beauty Bar
