Ingalls sea tests Cutter Munro

Ingalls Shipbuilding has successfully completed acceptance trials on the company’s sixth U.S. Coast Guard National Security Cutter, Munro.
The ship spent two days in the Gulf of Mexico with the U.S. Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey on board, as Ingalls’ test and trials team led the sea trials and conducted extensive testing of the propulsion, electrical, damage control, anchor-handling, small boat operations and combat systems.
Ingalls has delivered the first five NSCs and has three more under construction. Munro is set to deliver before the end of the year, Kimball is scheduled for delivery in 2018 and Midgett in 2019.
Munro is named to honor Signalman First Class Douglas A. Munro, the Coast Guard’s sole recipient of the Medal of Honor.
Sun Herald
Comments