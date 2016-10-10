Coastal store opening at Gulfport Outlets

Sand Dollar Lifestyles is the newest store at Gulfport Premium Outlets and brings beach style to the Coast.
The store is on the north side of the shopping center, facing Interstate 10, near the new Levi’s outlet that opened last month.
Sand Dollar Lifestyles carries clothing, shoes and outdoor products for the coastal, vacation lifestyle. Among the brands sold are The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia, Southern Marsh, Kavu, Chaco, Guy Harvey, TOMS, Merrell and The Big Green Egg.
This is the fifth location for the Alabama-based chain that also has stores in Ridgeland and in Orange Beach, Foley and Mobile, Ala.
“We are excited to bring yet another diverse retail store to our collection here at Gulfport,” said Rhonda Roberts, director of marketing and business development at Gulfport Premium Outlets, a Simon shopping center. “Sand Dollar Lifestyles will be a great stop for our vacationers as well as locals looking for brands and equipment that complement the Gulf Coast lifestyle.”
The new Sand Dollar Lifestyles and Levi’s are open in time for holiday shopping. Gulfport Premium Outlets will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at 2 a.m., with almost all of the stores 70 outlet stores opening on Thanksgiving evening. The stores will reopen on Black Friday at 6 a.m. and stay open until 10 p.m.
Special hours will continue at the Gulfport outlet center through the holiday shopping season.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments