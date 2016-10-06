Adams Co. to pay hospital retirement benefits

Adams County supervisors expect to receive funds next week to pay former Natchez Regional Medical Center employees' retirement benefits.
County Attorney Scott Slover tells The Natchez Democrat (http://bit.ly/2dwupU4) the escrow account created during the hospital bankruptcy settlements is no longer required to be open as of the end of September.
Slover said the county is expected to receive the remainder of its $1 million balance in the $4 million escrow account during the middle of next week.
The approximately $310,000 from the escrow account will be paired with $200,000 the county is saving in refinancing the $3 million loan taken out to keep the hospital operational two years ago. The funds will be used to pay off the Mississippi Public Employee Retirement System.
