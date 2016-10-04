O’Keefe house is sold and Lobster Kadobster is on the way back

A buyer already has been found for the O’Keefe home on the beach in Biloxi.
“It sold to someone who saw it in the paper,” said listing agent Shannon Cavanaugh. The home at 510 Beach Blvd. was featured in an article in the Sun Herald when it was listed in September, not long after the death of former Biloxi Mayor Jerry O’Keefe. He owned the home with his wife, Martha.
It listed for sale for $1,299,000. Cavanaugh said the buyer is from the local area but not currently living on the Gulf Coast
Closing on the 3,889-square-foot home is in 90 days, she said. The home has 12-foot ceilings, custom mouldings, a gourmet kitchen, a master suite with two full bathrooms, an elevator, swimming pool and gazebo.
Across the Coast in Hancock County, construction has begun on the Jourdan River Steamer on Mississippi 603 in the Kiln. An $850,000 permit was issued for the building that will be elevated on the river and will replace the original restaurant that was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Owner Henry Plauche said he hopes to see the return of the Jourdan River Steamer in late spring or early summer. The restaurant was known for its fresh seafood, charbroiled oysters, Royal Red shrimp and its trademark Lobster Kadobster dish.
In Biloxi last week, a $2.2 million permit was issued for a new Citizens Bank that will be built by Yates Construction on Popp’s Ferry Road. It will be on the northwest corner of the boulevard next to the new Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, Jerry Creel, community development director, said in his weekly report.
A $364,000 building permit was issued for a new warehouse for Southern Supply Company at 326 Howard Ave., in Biloxi, and Creel said build-out permits were issued for Tuesday Morning, Hibbett Sports and a T-Mobile Sales Center, all in the Edgewater Village Shopping Center on Eisenhower Drive in Biloxi.
