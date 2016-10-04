No ruffles and bows, but lots of sass at new children’s boutique

“Little women’s clothes for little women” is how Jana Montgomery describes the offerings at The Sassy Banana, her new children’s boutique in Long Beach.
Montgomery, who teaches 10th grade English at Hancock High School, will open the doors to The Sassy Banana, at 10 a.m. Saturday. The store is located at 20144 Pineville Road, Suite B.
“Starting out, we’ll be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week and see how business is, then determine our permanent hours,” she said. The later closing time is based on a nearby dance studio.
“I always see lots of moms sitting in the parking lot of the Dance Company, which is right by us,” she said. “I thought, why not give them something to do while they wait? I’ll maybe even have a Mom’s Night. Maybe a women’s rack so they can shop and try on.”
This is Montgomery’s first store, although she’s wanted to try retail ever since she was in her 20s and a young mom. That daughter is now in her 20s herself and Montgomery is also the mother of two 9-year-old girls (10 months apart).
“They get to be my models,” she said with a laugh.
Starting out, the store will have girls’ casual clothes in sizes 6x through 14, with dresses in the store closer to the holidays. Boys’ and smaller girls’ sizes could be added later, she said.
“I had been looking for cute, original, different clothes for my girls, and I decided to open my own boutique. You won’t see ruffles or a lot of sparkles on these clothes because they don’t really like that,” she said.
