Personnel File | Oct. 9, 2016

Paul Bertucci, executive vice president of F.E.B. Distributing Co. in Gulfport and Capital City Beverages Inc. in Jackson, was named chairman of the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s board of directors for the 2016-17 term. Bertucci assumed his new role in September during the NBWA’s 79th annual convention in Chicago.
Matt Kittrell, personal injury attorney with Morris Bart in Gulfport, was named to the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorney’s list of 10 Best in Mississippi for Client Satisfaction, a recognition of lawyers who have achieved significant success without sacrificing service and support.
Leadership Jackson County, a professional program emphasizing leadership principles and community awareness, announced its class of 2016 graduates:
Pamela Alexander, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College; Dwain Bradley Alford, Ingalls Shipbuilding; Jaclyn Anderson, The Mississippi Press and Alabama Media Group; N. Michelle Anglada, Jackson County Board of Supervisors; Julius Bosco III, Charter Bank; Nicholas Bosco, Merchants & Marine Bank; Megan Michelle Boston, city of Ocean Springs; Justin Bouler, Jackson County Board of Supervisors; Cedric Bradley, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College; Corey Christy, Walter Anderson Museum of Art; Geoffrey Clemens, Compton Engineering Inc.; Jennifer Cochran, Mississippi Security Police Inc.; Renae Codella, Piltz, Williams, LaRosa & Co.; Karen Conner, Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast; Dawn Davis, Singing River Health System; Warren Davis, Hilton Garden Inn Pascagoula; Joshua Duncan III, Navigator Credit Union; Nicholas Elmore, Jackson County Tax Assessor; Darrin Ely, Chevron; Jason Ferguson, University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Coast Research Laboratory; Kimberly Henderson, Singing River Health System; Robert Jones, Gautier Fire Department; John Ledbetter, Jackson County Sheriff's Department; Beth Meyer, city of Pascagoula; Carlos Moulds, Ingalls Shipbuilding; Charles Oakes, Cable One; Kimberly Cox Rasmussen, Bacot/McCarty Foundation; Erica Schrock, Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists; S. Terry Scott Jr., Pascagoula Police Department; Chadwick Smith, city of Moss Point; David Tadlock, city of Pascagoula; Paul Tristani, Jackson County Information System; Lance Waltman, Community Bank; and Kimberly Washington, Mississippi Power Co.
Attorneys Frederick Hoff Jr. and S. Trent Favre joined Wise Carter Child & Caraway in Gulfport. Hoff earned his Master of Laws in taxation from New York University School of Law, his Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Millsaps College. Favre earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi and his Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from Millsaps College.
