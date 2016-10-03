Grain mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for December delivery was 8.25 cents lower at $3.9360 a bushel; December corn was .50 cent higher at $3.3720 bushel; December oats was 4.50 cents higher at $1.8260 a bushel; while November soybeans lost .50 cent to $9.5320 a bushel.
Beef lower and pork prices were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
October live cattle was .60 cent lower at $.9813 a pound; October feeder cattle was .03 cent lower at $1.2313 pound; October lean hogs lost .05 cent to $.4898 a pound.
