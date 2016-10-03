Business

October 3, 2016 9:53 AM

Grain mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for December delivery was 8.25 cents lower at $3.9360 a bushel; December corn was .50 cent higher at $3.3720 bushel; December oats was 4.50 cents higher at $1.8260 a bushel; while November soybeans lost .50 cent to $9.5320 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork prices were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

October live cattle was .60 cent lower at $.9813 a pound; October feeder cattle was .03 cent lower at $1.2313 pound; October lean hogs lost .05 cent to $.4898 a pound.

