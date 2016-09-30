Memorial Hospital at Gulfport about to get more parking

Several administrative departments at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport will relocate next month to Biloxi.
The Harrison County Supervisors approved the lease of office space recently vacated by the Mississippi Emergency Management and owned by the Coliseum Commission. It is north of the Coliseum and the railroad tracks and south of Pass Road.
The move will come on Nov. 7, said Janet Stuart, spokeswoman for the hospital, and affect about 200 employees. The departments moving are primarily involved in the hospital’s revenue functions such as coding, billing and collection of patient accounts, and she said the move will increase collaboration and communication within those departments.
“The relocation of these departments will allow for increased efficiency as the hospital responds to the increasing complexity of federal rules and regulations impacting how hospitals bill for their services,” she said.
No decision has been made yet how to use the vacated space inside Memorial Hospital, she said. But outside, “This relocation will free up 175 to 200 parking spaces on the main campus, providing more parking for patients and visitors.”
The Biloxi location was selected as the most cost-efficient choice, she said. Much of the office furniture is provided.
“Memorial is authorized by the state to operate throughout the coastal counties,” Stuart said. “In recent years, the hospital has expanded its clinic and diagnostic services throughout the three coastal counties and has operations from state line to state line.”
