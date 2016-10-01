Personnel File | Oct. 2, 2016

Pam Burnett, wealth management coordinator with Navigator Credit Union in Moss Point, received the newly established Above and Beyond Service Award from Credit Union National Association Brokerage Services Inc. Burnett, who has been with Navigator Credit Union for almost 14 years, was one of 11 wealth management professionals who received the inaugural award, a national recognition of those who excel in their role and go above and beyond to drive their program’s success.
Kristofer DuBose of the Gulfport Fire Department graduated from the National Fire Protection Association 1001 Firefighter I-II course at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson. The seven-week course included classroom and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue and other fire-related topics.
Gregory McClellon of the Ocean Springs Police Department was named Officer of the Quarter for his outstanding professionalism. In addition, McClellon received a gift certificate for dinner from the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce — Main Street — Tourism Bureau.
Dr. Jason Williams joined Singing River Health System as a cardiothoracic surgeon with full privileges at both the Ocean Springs Hospital and the Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula. Williams earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School, completed his general surgery residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital and completed his cardiothoracic surgery fellowship at Duke University Medical Center.
Neil Polen joined Dale Partners Architects’ Biloxi office. Polen has been with Dale Partners Architects since 2013 and earned his bachelor’s degree in architecture from Mississippi State University.
